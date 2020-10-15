KPD seeks help in locating missing 16-year-old

Police said Grubb got into a gray Nissan Altima with an unknown male driver on October 8, and has not been seen since.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knoxville Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate missing 16-year-old Kaitlyn Grubb.

On October 8 around 3:20 a.m., authorities report Grubb left her residence in the 3500 block of Sevier Avenue.

Police then said she got into a gray Nissan Altima with an unknown male driver.

Grubb is approximately 5’3” and 140 pounds with brown eyes and purple hair.