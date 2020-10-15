KPD seeks help in locating missing 16-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knoxville Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate missing 16-year-old Kaitlyn Grubb.
On October 8 around 3:20 a.m., authorities report Grubb left her residence in the 3500 block of Sevier Avenue.
Police then said she got into a gray Nissan Altima with an unknown male driver.
Grubb is approximately 5’3” and 140 pounds with brown eyes and purple hair.
If you see Grubb, please call 911, while anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is urged to call 865-215-7212.