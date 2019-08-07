KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A shooting victim that fled to a Knoxville grocery story says he does not want to press charges.

According to Knoxville Police, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Mississippi Avenue in the College Hills neighborhood near downtown. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim had fled the scene and ended up at the nearby Food City at 1950 Western Ave.

KPD said the victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Officers detained to suspects following the shooting, but no charges have been filed.

Original story

Knoxville Police responded to a call for a shooting at the Food City on Western Avenue Monday afternoon, dispatch said.

The call came in at 2:53 p.m. and authorities were called to the store at the intersection of Western Avenue and N Twenty First Street.

Details were limited but dispatch said KPD, Knoxville Fire, and American Medical Response were responding.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.