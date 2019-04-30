KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police are looking for a man charged with killing another man after an argument.
Officers were called to a reported shooting at 311 North Broadway just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
They found Jerry Holt, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UT Medical Center where he later died.
Investigators said that Holt had been arguing with 30 year-old Gerald T. Henry, who pulled out a gun and shot him.
Henry fled the scene after the shooting and police are still looking for him. He has a warrant out for his arrest for second degree murder.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 215-7212.
Previous release
Knoxville Police responded to a shooting on Broadway at W Depot Avenue Tuesday evening.
The shooting was reported around 5:20 p.m.
Investigators said the suspect ran from the scene.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as the investigation continues.