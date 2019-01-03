The Knoxville Police Department took is urging people to maintain cautious and follow barricades or roadblocks amid widespread levels of remaining floodwater in Knox County.

The photo posted to KPD's official Facebook page shows first responders at the scene of a partially submerged sedan at Northshore Drive and Town Center Boulevard.

Knoxville Police Department - TN Please do not drive around road closed signs. Even though the water may be receding in areas, the signs are still up for your safety. This vehicle just got stuck in water on Northshore Drive at Town...

"Even though the water may be receding in areas, the signs are still up for your safety," the post reads.

That driver escaped without injury, but KPD is reminding people to "turn around, don't drown" even if it's not actually raining outside.