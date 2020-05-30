KPD: Woman hit and killed by train

After an investigation, police say there were no signs of foul play and the death was ruled accidental.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police says a woman is dead after being hit by train.

KPD says officers responded to the railroad tracks near the intersection of Old Broadway Street and Mineral Springs Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, where a woman had been struck by a train.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there were no signs of foul play and the death was determined to be accidental.

The body was transported to the UT Forensic Center for a complete autopsy.