KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said they have committed extra patrols to the Sequoyah Greenway after a woman was reportedly assaulted on her run Friday morning.

At around 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault that happened on the 1200 block of Cherokee Boulevard.

"While running, the victim indicated that she noticed an unknown white male, approximately mid-40s, 5’5” with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a ball cap, khaki shorts, running shoes and no shirt, running towards her," Knoxville Police said in a report.

The victim told investigators that as the man passed her, he struck her on the side of her head with a hard object wrapped inside of a white towel.

Police said she told them she saw the man into the woods west of the 1200 block of Cherokee Boulevard.

The woman sustained several minor injuries and declined medical evaluation, KPD said.

A concerted effort between the Violent Crimes Unit, the Violence Reduction Team and patrol officers has been launched to locate the suspect.

Additional patrol resources are being committed to the area of the assault until the suspect has been apprehended.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is available.