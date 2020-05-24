KSP investigating a shooting in Bell County

Kentucky State Police was called just after 8:00 p.m. on May 23, 2020 by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department about a shooting.

FONDE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after a shooting in Bell County.

KSP says it was called just after 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department about a shooting on Kentucky Highway 74 in the Fonde community.

The initial investigation indicates that a Bell County Deputy Sheriff's deputy was responding to a call when he observed a man operating an ATV on the highway.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the man failed to stop and continued traveling west.

During the incident, the man brandished a firearm causing the deputy to use his weapon and fatally hit the man.

The Bell County Deputy Coroner responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation by KSP.