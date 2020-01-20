LONDON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police need your help in locating a missing female. The female has been missing since the early morning of January 19, 2020.

London resident, 18-year-old Erica Ritchie was last seen at her residence on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Ritchie is described as a white female 5’6’’ tall, roughly 200 pounds, with brown shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, with blue jeans, brown boots and a maroon jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

