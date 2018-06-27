Knoxville Utility Board workers are bracing for what could be a busy few days as stormy weather continues.

Tuesday's storms left about 17,000 people without power.

As of 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, the utility reported 11 people without power.

Willie and Annette Battle said they were a little nervous watching Tuesday night's storm.

Like thousands of others, they lost power all night. In the daylight, they realized that a tree across their street had fallen, blocking the road, ruining their lawn and smashing their truck.

"Well, I'd rather have my truck, but I'm glad I didn't just come home and was still in the truck when it was storming, I'd probably still be in the truck," Willie Battle said.

Battle and his wife, Annette, have lived on Selma Avenue for 30 years and said they've never seen storm damage like this. They don't know what their next steps are to clean it up.

All day, the Battles watched as City of Knoxville crews worked to remove the tree from the road.

"We're looking at probably three to four hours worth of work in order to get this tree up and out of the road," Urban Forester Kasey Krouse said. "As much work as trying to get this tree out of the road standing up as it would be laying down."

KUB said its all hands on deck.

"We're working at it hard," KUB Overhead Construction Supervisor Mike Smith said. "We've even brought in crews as far as Greenville to help. We got six offices of crews in right now. And we'll stay at it 16 hours until this is over with. With the weather more outages are coming."

KUB has a list of power and storm safety tips here.

© 2018 WBIR