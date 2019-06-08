KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kudzu doesn't stand a chance on University of Tennessee's campus.

UT Landscape Services said goats are on the Agriculture campus clearing kudzu.

The goats are part of the university's effort to get rid of the plant without using herbicides to kill it.

Kudzu, also known as "the vine that ate the South", grows with sunlight. The grazing goats reduce the number of root balls of invasive plants.

Officials with UT said the goats are more environmentally friendly because it doesn't introduce chemicals into the environment.

The goats eat the plants all the way to the ground. The 22 goats have been rented from a local farmer, UT said.

Until the kudzu is completely gone, the university said it will bring the goats back two more times this year and a few more times throughout the next couple years.