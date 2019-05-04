KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee women's basketball point guard Evina Westbrook has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the university confirmed Friday.

The portal, which started last fall, allows other coaches to contact her about transferring to their school.

Westbrook led Tennessee in assists and three-point field goal percentage (among players with at least 20 attempts) during the 2018-19 season and was tied with fellow sophomore Rennia Davis for the team lead in scoring, averaging 14.9 points per game. She scored a career-high 29 points against Stanford.

Westbrook was ranked the no. 2 overall prospect in the country coming out of South Salem High School in Oregon and earned Freshman All-SEC honors after the 2017-18 season at Tennessee.

She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Westbrook's decision comes less than two weeks after Tennessee announced it had parted ways with Lady Vols head coach Holly Warlick.

Jan 7, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers head coach Holly Warlick speaks with guard Evina Westbrook (2) during the first half `ak` at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Warlick took over as head coach beginning with the 2012-13 season when Summitt retired after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

She spent 38 seasons as part of the Lady Vol program as a player, assistant coach and head coach. She served on Pat Summitt’s staff for 27 seasons, helping the legendary coach lead the program to eight national championships and 18 Final Four appearances.

According to the athletics department, a national search for the next Lady Vols head coach is underway. Assistant coach Dean Lockwood will maintain operational oversight of the program until a coaching hire is made.