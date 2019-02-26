SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee continues to pick up the pieces after devastating flooding.

Hundreds of homes are damaged, people are still stranded, and now a landslide threatens everything a family has worked for.

A landslide in Hancock County washed away most of Rita Raleigh's yard this weekend, and she fears her home is next.

RELATED: Tennessee remains under State of Emergency as flood response continues across state

Raleigh said after about seven years of living on Prospect Mountain in Sneedville, she never saw this coming.

"All I wanted to do was cry," she said.

Raleigh's mountain top home has an incredible view, but now your eye is drawn down to the ground

"All these trees, all this dirt right here was right up there," said Raleigh's son Michael Mosier. "How in the heck could this even happen?"

A landslide Friday morning left Raleigh's mobile home about 16 feet from the edge of a newly formed drop.

The yard washed away, sheds were about to tip over from fallen dirt, and cracks in the ground that show more destruction is yet to come.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Thank You Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter Please try again later.

Submit

"We really can't lay our heads down at night and rest for fear that this is gonna keep going and take us down with it," said Raleigh.

RELATED: 'It's frustrating': homeowners deal with flood cleanup

She's heartbroken to see her home fall apart.

"Just seeing it wash away that quickly. just in seconds, because it only took seconds for this to go away," she said.

Raleigh wants other people to see how real landslides are, but this would be hard for anyone prepare for or predict.

"There was no notice, there was no warning. You know, it just went," said Raleigh.

As she and her family assess the damage, they're hoping things don't get worse.

"If it rains again any substantial amount, that [dirt is] gonna come down on their house," said Mosier.

RELATED: How to report your flood damage in Knox County and Knoxville

All they can do right now is hope the rain passes.

"We're just really praying that something happens, a miracle maybe," said Raleigh.

She doesn't have flood insurance. Being on the top of a mountain, it didn't seem necessary.

Raleigh is applying for TEMA assistance, unsure of what can really be done, but hoping for help.