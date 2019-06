MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A possible landspout appears to have occurred around 4 p.m. Friday near Maryville.

Tornadoes were not in Friday's forecast but there was some weak rotation present in this shower storm.

According to the National Weather Service Morristown, landspouts form in totally different ways than typical tornadoes and are usually very brief and very weak.

"With the atmosphere being so wet it's easier for this stuff to appear near the surface," NWS Morristown tweeted Friday.

WBIR