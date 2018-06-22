CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Crews took down a large fire at Carowinds Friday afternoon.

Park officials say the Flint Hill Fire Department responded to a call of a fire in the south parking lot at Carowinds. Officials say the fire affected about 10 cars.

NBC Charlotte viewers shared several videos showing Friday's fire.

Park officials say no one was hurt from the fire. Carowinds' guest service associates were at the scene to assist any guests affected by the fire, park officials say.

Flint Hill fire chief David Jennings said the investigation is ongoing but officials have ruled out foul play as a possible cause. He says they believe it was sparked by a mechanical issue and spread by wind gusts that ranged from 25 to 30 mph.​

​​​​​​Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC