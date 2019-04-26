KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 18,000 Knoxville residents are without power this afternoon.

Knoxville Police said the city is experiencing a large scale power outage and the Knoxville Utilities Board is aware and working on the issue.

KUB said the problem was an equipment failure related to a transformer at a substation.

"We had a brief outage of approximate 18,400 customers that lasted just a few moments, and all of that load has been restored," KUB spokesperson Stephanie Midgett said. "Before that event occurred, we had under 1,000 customers out due to various events across the system mostly related to strong winds and trees. The online outage map is showing a much higher number than is actually out of service. Our Information Services group is working to resolve that issue with the map."

RELATED: How to check and report power outages in East Tennessee

Please remember, if the traffic lights are out, treat as a four-way stop.

If you need to check an outage, click here for KUB's map.

RELATED: Morning rain will make way for some nice afternoon sunshine

This is a developing story.