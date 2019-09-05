KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville can submit their comments on the fifth and final draft of the Recode Knoxville plan through Friday.

City council will vote next Tuesday, May 14 on the plan in a special-called meeting.

The city said they'll review the public comments but they won't be discussed at the meeting.

The city hasn't undergone a zoning ordinance review in nearly half a century, so it is encouraging people to talk about adopting modern standards that will support city development.

"Knox County is projected to add 170,000 residents by 2040, and this update of the City’s zoning ordinance will help prepare the community for that growth by striking a balance between protecting historic characteristics of neighborhoods and creating standards that encourage dynamic growth," according to a release back in July 2018 when the first draft was released.

RELATED: Recode Knoxville: City invites community to give input on modernizing zoning code

RELATED: "It's a huge deal." Recode Knoxville could change zoning laws

There have been several revisions to the plan.

The full plan can be read here.