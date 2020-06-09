LCSO arrests man for DUI after overnight chase

The man had almost double the legal blood alcohol limit of .08. He is currently in the Loudon County detention center.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is in custody after an overnight chase, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, deputies witnessed what appeared to be a man asleep in his car at a McDonald's drive-thru. When the deputy tried to talk to the man, he drove away, according to the Sheriff's Office.

After a chase, deputies had the man surrounded when he tried to back away, hitting one of their cruisers, according to LCSO.

The man jumped out of his car and ran away before being caught.

The man was identified as William D. Mann, and had a blood alcohol level of almost double the state's legal limit of .08.

Mann is currently in the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.