LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of a missing woman was found in Watts Bar Lake in northwest Loudon County on Thursday night, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators from the sheriff's office said the body has been positively identified as 31-year-old Elisha Carpenter.

Carpenter was last seen walking from her home at River Manor Apartments in Lenoir City at around 2 a.m. on Friday, March 15.

An autopsy was performed Friday morning by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center and provided investigators with the identification. Additionally, there are no signs of foul play at this time.

LCSO had been searching for Carpenter on both land and water. K-9s from Campbell County scouted properties and abandoned structures near her apartment complex and divers explored the waters below the Ft. Loudon Dam on Monday, March 18.

RELATED: Search continues on land, in water for missing Lenoir City woman

RELATED: Loudon deputies search for missing 31-year-old woman

Authorities found the body after they received a call from a boater at about 8 p.m. Thursday night. The boater said he thought he had seen something in the water that resembled a body, according to Fagiana.

Loudon County dispatchers said it was in the area near Highway 72 and Marble Bluff Road. LCSO confirmed the body was found near the Polecat Boat Dock at 10:50 p.m.

EMA and marine units responded, Fagiana said.

Fagiana said the body was that of a white woman and will be sent to Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy and positive identification.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it with any new information we receive.