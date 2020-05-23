LCSO searching for missing 67-year-old woman

Authorities say 67-year-old Geraldine L. Cadwalader of Chatuga Way, went missing yesterday, May 22nd, at around 10:30 a.m. EST.

LOUDON, Tenn. — LCSO Criminal Investigation Division Detectives are asking for any information anyone may have regarding the sudden disappearance of a Tellico Village woman on Friday.

Detectives describe Cadwalader as a white female, who is 5’11, 140 pounds. She has blondish-white hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green tee shirt and a dark long sleeve zip-up hoodie.

Ring Video footage shows Geraldine Cadwalader leaving her residence at around 10:30 am in her 2008 Mercury Milan.

Authorities say when they began an area search, patrol deputies located the missing vehicle a short distance from her home with no signs of Cadwalader. LCSO, assisted by Tellico Village Fire, Loudon County EMA, TWRA and THP Aviation, conducted an extensive search of the area for several hours late into the evening.