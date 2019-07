Update 1:50p.m.: LCUB Officials say power has been restored to nearly 5,000 customers after a direct lightning strike cause a power outage Saturday morning.

The power company says crews were able to restore power around 1:30 p.m.

Original story: LCUB is reporting that about 5,000 customers are without power mostly in Knox County.

The company's outage map shows 5 reported outages affecting 4,999 customers.