Leaders urge the Black community to get vaccine, even though their trust in it remains low

Trust for the COVID-19 vaccine among Black adults is below 50%, leaders are trying to rally the community to get it - even though their trust in vaccines is broken.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Black community leaders and organizations across the Knoxville are speaking out, on the importance of African-Americans' trust in taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The stakes are too high right now for us not to take the vaccine," said JD Jackson.

J.D. Jackson COO of SEED and Leaders in the Black community are sending a loud and clear message.

“If we don't take it, man, it's going to get ugly. I mean, they think it's bad. Now, imagine you got a whole population segment that refuses to take or take it at such a low level, said Jackson.

The virus has damaged the Black community more than any other demographic.

Data from the American public media research lab shows the virus is killing 1 in every 800 Black people in the United States.

A November pew research poll found only 42% of Black adults say they would take the vaccine.

“They feel like their best interest is not the first thing that sought after," Jackson said.

This skepticism comes from many places, chief among them is a six month Tuskegee Syphilis study in 1932 that ended up lasting for 40 years.

Dr. William Schaffner Professor at Vanderbilt’s Medical Center says this time is different, and the Black community taking the vaccine is crucial to ending this pandemic

"This is different. In order to inhibit the transmission of this very, very contagious virus, we're going to all have to be vaccinated to a very high degree in our communities" Schaffner said.

SEED will be partnering with other leaders and organizations to get the word out on the vaccine’s efficacy

“We're going to call people we going to email people, you know, put one foot ahead other knocking on doors and telling people, hey, this is how we save ourselves” Jackson said.

Ensuring the right information is at the forefront of your vaccination conversation.