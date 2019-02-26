LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir City Chick-fil-A is stepping up to help folks in Loudon County with flood damage. 

The post reads: "Our hearts go out to our friends in Loudon County with flood damage from this weekend. Do you know someone who could use a pick-me-up from Chick-fil-A?"

It asked people to send a private email to chickfilalenoircity@gmail.com by Wednesday, Feb. 27 and that some restrictions may apply. It also said quantities are limited.

Email them the following information: 

Name of family with flood damage, the address, and number of family members (# of children and # of adults). 
