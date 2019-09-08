KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Investigators in Lenoir City are looking into what caused a deadly shooting near downtown Lenoir City.

That happened on Friday night, and LCSO said the one man died in the shooting of a self-inflicted gunshot. Law enforcement did not fire any shots.

A press release said the individual was a suspected driver in a vehicle pursuit with DTF Agents. Agents initially lost contact with the fleeing vehicle, but relocated the man when he ran into the wood line behind Oakwood Apartments.

When confronted by police and K9 units, the man fired a single shot and killed himself.

This is a developing story check back with more updates.