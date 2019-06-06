LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Lenoir City Schools is transforming an old bus for its summer food program.

Crews will take the rows of seats out of the bus and add tables inside. Right now, they're using a van to deliver meals to students at parks and in neighborhoods throughout the summer.

With the bus, the district said they can take lunch to kids and give them a place to eat, rain or shine. The bus will be able to seat 19 students inside and six outside under an awning.

"It's going to be air-conditioned. We're going to have an awning out there. So they can be out of the weather," said school nutrition supervisor Vicki Bivens.

The program is open to all students.

District leaders said about 2,000 kids in Lenoir City and Loudon County have food insecurity. That's about 19% of the student population.

They hope to have the bus up and running by next summer and also plan to use it during the school year for classroom activities.

They just got the bus on May 20.

The program is funded through the state and they're reimbursed for every person aged 18 and under that they feed.

ETHRA is sponsoring them and they're reaching out to local businesses for donations for people to help fund it.

If you'd like to make donations to the family resource center, call 865-986-0518.