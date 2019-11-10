KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to a recent power outage and an inoperable screening machine, the TSA Security Checkpoint is currently down to two lanes.

"TSA is working to fix the machine as soon as possible, but while one lane is temporarily closed, we strongly advise travelers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their flight, especially during early morning departures," McGhee-Tyson said in a press release. "We apologize about the inconvenience and are working with the TSA to fix the situation as soon as possible.

McGhee-Tyson added that they will continue to update social media accounts with information regarding this situation.