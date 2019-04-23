NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - The lineup for the three-day Exit 111 Festival on the grounds of Bonnaroo has been announced and pre-sale tickets are on sale now.
The event is bringing rock and classic rock acts of all kinds to Great Stage Park in Manchester on the weekend of October 11-13. Headliners of the three-day event include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Def Leppard, and Guns N' Roses.
Additional acts include:
FRIDAY
- Headliner: Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Slayer (last TN concert)
- Megadeth
- Seether
- Black Label Society
- Black Stone Cherry
- The Cadillac Rose
- 10 Years
- Bishop Gunn
- Kyle Schutt of The Sword
- Watermox
SATURDAY
- Headliner: Def Leppard
- ZZ Top
- Ghost
- Mastodon
- Gojira
- Cheap Trick
- Blackberry Smoke
- Nothing More
- Sleeping with Sirens
- Whitechapel
- Power Trip
- Fever 333
- Graveyard
- New Years Day
- Alien Waponry
- Dead Sara
- Them Evils
- Astronoid
SUNDAY
- Headliner: Guns N' Roses
- Deftones
- Coheed and Cambria
- Lamb of God
- Alter Bridge
- Ministry
- Skillet
- Of Mice and Men
- Thrice
- From Ashes to New
- Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown
- Plague Vendor
- Dirty Honey
- Tetrarch
- O'Brother
One dollar of every ticket purchased goes to Suicide Awareness Voices of Education or SAVE. For more information on the festival and to purchase tickets, visit Exit 111 Festival's website here.