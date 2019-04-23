NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - The lineup for the three-day Exit 111 Festival on the grounds of Bonnaroo has been announced and pre-sale tickets are on sale now.

The event is bringing rock and classic rock acts of all kinds to Great Stage Park in Manchester on the weekend of October 11-13. Headliners of the three-day event include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Def Leppard, and Guns N' Roses.

Additional acts include:

FRIDAY

Headliner: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Slayer (last TN concert)

Megadeth

Seether

Black Label Society

Black Stone Cherry

The Cadillac Rose

10 Years

Bishop Gunn

Kyle Schutt of The Sword

Watermox

SATURDAY

Headliner: Def Leppard

ZZ Top

Ghost

Mastodon

Gojira

Cheap Trick

Blackberry Smoke

Nothing More

Sleeping with Sirens

Whitechapel

Power Trip

Fever 333

Graveyard

New Years Day

Alien Waponry

Dead Sara

Them Evils

Astronoid

SUNDAY

Headliner: Guns N' Roses

Deftones

Coheed and Cambria

Lamb of God

Alter Bridge

Ministry

Skillet

Of Mice and Men

Thrice

From Ashes to New

Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown

Plague Vendor

Dirty Honey

Tetrarch

O'Brother

One dollar of every ticket purchased goes to Suicide Awareness Voices of Education or SAVE. For more information on the festival and to purchase tickets, visit Exit 111 Festival's website here.