ONEIDA, Tenn. — Rescue personnel and law enforcement are currently searching for a missing child in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, Superintendent Niki Nicholas confirmed to 10News.

The child is a little boy, Nicholas said. He was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, at which point a search was initiated in the White Oak Creek area of the recreation area.

"The child is presumed to have drowned," Nicholas told 10News.

In a separate statement, Nicholas asked the public to stay clear of the area as the search continues.

"Out of respect for the family and in an effort to keep the area clear for emergency personnel, we ask the general public to please refrain from travelling down the O and W Road.”

Officials will not be releasing the age or name of the boy at this time, according to Nicholas.

Search operations are being supported by a number of local, state and park agencies.