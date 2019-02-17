KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 3-year-old boy who drowned this weekend at the indoor pool at a Knoxville motel was left unattended, along with his 6-year-old brother, a 5-year-old cousin and a 5-year-old friend, according to Knoxville Police.

The children were in the care of a relative, according to investigators. It's not clear how the children got into the pool area at the Quality Inn & Suites West, which consists of a large kids play area and an adult pool.

A hotel employee told 10News the child, later identified as Raymond Whitlock, drowned in the adult pool, not the more shallow kiddie pool.

The little boy was found and pulled from the pool by other patrons, according to KPD.

Knoxville Fire Department and emergency services responded to The Quality Inn at 317 N. Cedar Bluff around 5:53 p.m. on Saturday on reports of a drowning.

The child was transported to Park West Hospital for immediate treatment then transferred to Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to officials. He was later pronounced dead. The child's name has not been released.

KPD said investigators will meet with the District Attorney General's Office to review the case file at the conclusion of the investigation.

This was not the first reported drowning incident at the hotel, which markets its indoor pool area as a waterpark with slides.

A 4-year-old boy drowned there on March 29, 2015, and another child almost drowned in the deep end of the hotel's pool just a year after that.

In July 2017, a 7-year-old boy was found dead at the bottom of the pool.

10News was invited into the pool area on Monday. There are signs posted around the pool and play area that there is "No lifeguard on duty" and "Swim at your own risk."

It is open to a bank of rooms that overlook the pool area.

A hotel employee said the pool is inspected once a month by the state, and they are due for another inspection this week.