KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In an effort to raise awareness of the number one killer of Americans, heart disease, the American Heart Association is dressing babies born in hospitals throughout East Knoxville during February in handmade red hats knitted by volunteers.

American Heart Month will “go red” with the Little Hats, Big Hearts program which also raises awareness of congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country. The program is locally sponsored by Phillips & Jordan, who committed to bringing this initiative to the Knoxville community for the next two years.

Little Hats, Big Hearts honors babies, moms, and heart-healthy lives in a very special way.

Supporters are knitting and crocheting red hats to be given out to thousands of babies nationwide during American Heart Month to empower moms to live heart-healthy lives and to help their children do the same.

According to a release, 2,000 babies born during the month of February will receive a package with a handmade red hat, and information on the American Heart Association’s Patient Support Network as well as information on congenital heart defects. That will happen at Covenant Health Hospitals, UT Medical Center, Cookeville Regional, and participating Tennova Hospitals

“Alongside the American Heart Association, we’re committed to raising awareness of cardiovascular diseases and creating a healthier Knoxville through initiatives like this one. We are grateful to the volunteers who spent countless hours knitting hundreds of hats to honor mothers, babies and heart health in such a special way,” said Phillips & Jordan CEO William T. “Teddy” Phillips, Jr.

This is the fourth year the Little Hats, Big Hearts program will be implemented in Knoxville.

American Heart Month is an annual celebration in February that began in 1963 to encourage Americans to join the battle against heart disease.