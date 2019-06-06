ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Little Ponderosa Zoo is now an official rehabilitation facility for white-tailed deer.

The zoo in Anderson County announced on its Facebook page that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency inspected and approved the center this week.

"For many years, one of our dreams was to be able to rehabilitate one of the most beautiful creatures in our state, the white-tail deer. We are honored to be accepted as a white-tail deer rehab facility by such a great organization as TWRA," Little Ponderosa wrote on the post.

RELATED: Buster the longhorn steer dies at Little Ponderosa Zoo

Little Ponderosa will now rehab the injured, orphaned and abandoned white tail baby deer from Tennessee.

The zoo says it's a great honor.

RELATED: Dedicated volunteer helps with Little Ponderosa Zoo reconstruction

"They have put their trust in us to be able to rehabilitate the injured, the orphaned, and the abandoned white tail baby deer of our great state. We are honored and humbled by this trust they have put in us."

The Little Ponderosa Zoo At 10:00am this morning on 6/5/19, we were inspected and approved by The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency to become what is now Little Ponderosa White Tail Deer Rehabilitation Facility. For many...

RELATED: Veterinarian treats newborn alpaca at Little Ponderosa Zoo