GATLINBURG, Tenn. — As long as the rain doesn't keep crews from working, a preservation project is set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 19 on Little River Road, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced last week.

A thin pavement overlay will be applied to the entire length of the 16.5-mile roadway between Sugarlands Visitor Center to the Townsend Wye along with associated pull-offs and parking lots and the 1.5-mile Elkmont Road leading to the campground. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 20, 2019 but if weather prevents work from being accomplished -- it could be later.

Visitors traveling on Little River Road should expect weekday, single-lane closures and traffic delays from Feb. 19 through June 14 and again from Aug. 19 through Sept. 20.

According to the park, single-lane closures could be from 7 a.m. on Mondays through 12 p.m. on Fridays. The lane closures will be managed with flagging operations.

Parking areas and pull-offs will be closed intermittently for pavement application.

Crews won't close lanes during peak summer months, weekends, or holidays including the week before and after Easter from April 12 through April 26.

For more information about temporary road closures: www.nps.gov/grsm