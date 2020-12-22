Live A Little: Meet Aaron and Geoffrey

"We instantly clicked," Aaron smiled. "After that first event, I knew that this was a good match."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Hanging out in 2020 looks a little different for Aaron Todd and his little brother, Geoffrey.

These days they mostly chat online about life and future plans.

The two were first matched four years ago through Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee's Mentor 2.0 program.

Geoffrey was in high school then and looking for a mentor.

"My parents signed me up for it, and come freshman year I was super excited as to what this program was going to be," Geoffrey said.

The pair felt like old friends, finding an unexpected bond over classic video games.

"The games that Geoffrey is into are the same games that I was into when I was his age, so he kind of brought me back to my younger days a little bit," Aaron reminisced.

"I was like, 'Wow! I finally found someone who had the same interests as me'," Geoffrey laughed.

Aaron cheered on Geoffrey every step of the way as he watched a timid teenager mature into a thriving young man.

They decided to continue their relationship after Geoffrey graduated high school.

"We developed that bond over those years, and I don't understand how it could just end right there," Aaron said.

The two check-in with each other often, mostly via text and video chats which have made life during a pandemic a little easier.

"It's good to know I have someone in my corner, just to have someone who can back me up and talk to me," Geoffrey said. "I'm just grateful to have him there."

Aaron feels lucky to be that person.

"It's not about having the answers. It's just about being the extra voice, being an extra set of eyes, set of ears," Aaron said. "If you're looking for a perfect time, there's never a perfect time. 2020 is a great example of that. You've just got to jump in and do it, and it's so rewarding. You'll never regret it."

Right now more than 100 children are on the waiting list for mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.