KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Emily and JaLeah are not afraid to try new things even if it's way out of their comfort zone.

"This is our first time doing a Zumba class, and as you can see I'm not a dancer," Emily laughed.

Emily (left) and JaLeah (right) taking a zumba class at the Cansler Family YMCA.

Heather Waliga

But they are letting loose anyway and having a blast.

"She's showed me just how to fun," Emily said.

The two were matched through Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee in January, and they hit it off right from the start.

"We realized neither of us had been to the Sunsphere before so we did that on our first day, had a photoshoot and kind of looked around Knoxville, and now every time we're downtown or around the area, we like to go over there," she said.

JaLeah doesn't have a biological sister, which is a perfect fit for Emily who lives far from home.

"It's good because I'm the only girl," JaLeah said.

"I don't have kids of my own. My sisters by blood live far away, and JaLeah's just brought so much joy into my life," Emily said.

The pair have been all over Knoxville.

"We went swimming. We went to the Chocolate Factory," JaLeah said.

And they are already planning their next adventure.

"The Zumba class we just did on solid ground, they do in the water, so we're going to take it up a notch," Emily laughed.

Emily and JaLeah are ready to take on just about anything as long as they are together.

"It's been really been nice to have someone to care for and experience new things with," Emily smiled.

More than 100 children are on the waiting list to be matched with mentors.

