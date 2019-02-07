KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Emma has always marched to her own beat.

So when she made the step team in middle school she started thriving.

"I'm the captain of it, so I've taught the team. I'm pretty good at it," she smiled.

The rising 9th grader loves people as much as she loves to dance.

"I'm very social. I like to communicate with people. I don't like people to feel down. I like them to always be up and happy and going," said Emma.

She is one of 50 children on the waiting list for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee's Mentor 2.0 program where 'bigs' and their 'littles' meet at school each week.

Emma is hoping to find some help navigating high school.

"I'm looking for somebody I can look up to. Somebody who can give me good advice. Somebody that will always have my back," she said. "I think it will be good for me to just keep my head straight, focus on my grades, and it will relieve some of my stress."

So if you like to dance, and you have a couple of hours to commit each week, maybe you and Emma can live a little.

"I like change so I think I'm going to enjoy it," she said.

