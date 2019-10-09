KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Isaac spends a lot of time hanging out on his school's playground.

He usually practices his flips during recess.

"Play on the monkey bars, go over on the swings," he said as he jumped around. "My brother said Air Max are supposed to help you jump higher."

So far, Isaac, 8, is loving third grade and math.

"It's pretty fun," he smiled.

Isaac is on the waiting list for a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

The non-profit needs to match 160 children with mentors in their site-based program, but there are not enough volunteers to visit all of them at school.

Isaac is hoping for a strong, athletic role model.

"I want a big brother," Isaac said. "I want to show him that I can do flips, and I want to play puzzles with him."

So, if you like to be active and you have an hour or two to commit a couple times a month, maybe you and Isaac can live a little.

Click here to become a mentor.

