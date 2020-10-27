Live A Little: Meet Kayla

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — You wouldn't know it by her purple hair, but Kayla, 9, is not very outgoing at first.
"I'm really shy," she smiled.
She spends a lot of time playing by herself.
"I like to play Barbies most of the time, dolls, art, nail polish, a lot of girlie stuff," Kayla said.
She also likes jumping on the trampoline with her little brother.
Lonnie is a lot of fun, but "he isn't girl," Kayla laughed.
That's why Kayla wants a big sister who knows a little more about girl stuff.
She and more than 100 children are currently on the waiting list for a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, but there are not enough volunteers.
RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Lily
She's hoping for a big sister who likes gymnastics like she does.
"I'm practicing on my hand stands and my splits," she said.
Kayla says she wants to be a teacher when she grows up.
"I want to teach kids stuff that they don't know yet," she said.
But she needs a little encouragement because she's still learning too.
RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Sam and Zada
Click here to volunteer or become a mentor.