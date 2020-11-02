KNOXVILLE, Tenn — LaJada is good at a lot of things, but the second grader especially loves playing board games.

"You roll the dice, and whatever number you get you have to go to it," she explained.

Like most children her age, the 7 year old spends a lot of time with her coloring book.

Her favorite color is pink.

"I like coloring," she smiled.

LaJada is the big sister in her family with two younger siblings, but she is hoping to find someone she can look up to.

"I want to have a big sister to help me with my little sisters," LaJada said.

LaJada is one of more than 100 children currently on the waiting list for a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

The non-profit pairs children with adults who visit them both in and out of school, but there are not enough volunteers.

LaJada is a go-getter with a big personality.

She wants a big sister who shares similar interests.

"I want her to play with me outside," she said.

So, if you like board games and have a couple hours to commit two or three times a month, maybe you and LaJada can live a little.

