KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Coloring is what Shawna likes to do best, almost as much as she likes first grade.

"I love it!" she said.

The spunky 6-year-old enjoys her time at school both on the playground and in the classroom.

"We play and learn," said Shawna.

Shawna has a lot of siblings, but she is looking for a big sister.

She is one of more than 100 children currently on the waiting list for a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

Shawna is a little shy, but she knows what she wants---a buddy who is nice and enjoys her favorite hobby.

"Coloring," she smiled.

So, if you have an hour or two to commit a couple of times a month, maybe you and Shawna can live a little.

