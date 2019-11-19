KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Coloring is what Shawna likes to do best, almost as much as she likes first grade.
"I love it!" she said.
The spunky 6-year-old enjoys her time at school both on the playground and in the classroom.
"We play and learn," said Shawna.
Shawna has a lot of siblings, but she is looking for a big sister.
She is one of more than 100 children currently on the waiting list for a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.
RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Treyvon
RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Nate
Shawna is a little shy, but she knows what she wants---a buddy who is nice and enjoys her favorite hobby.
"Coloring," she smiled.
So, if you have an hour or two to commit a couple of times a month, maybe you and Shawna can live a little.
Click here to become a volunteer.