OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Update (9:51 a.m.): An incident at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge required the complex's emergency response personnel to be on the scene Thursday morning, a news release from the complex said.

Sensors found a possible release of hydrogen fluoride in gaseous form within a processing enclosure about the size of a walk-in closet during normal operations, according to a tweet from Y-12's account.

No injuries were reported from the incident, according to another tweet. On-site monitoring found no detectable levels of the chemical outside of the enclosure and systems in place were working properly to reduce chemical levels within the enclosure.

All nuclear material was safe and there was no indication of a "malevolent event."

Employees were initially evacuated from the area, but had been cleared to return back to work for normal operations as of 9:45 a.m. after the emergency was deemed "under control."

Hydrogen fluoride is a colorless liquid or gas that can cause major injuries or even death if ingested, according to the CDC.

Hydrogen fluoride is "a chemical compound that contains fluorine. It can exist as a colorless gas or as a fuming liquid, or it can be dissolved in water," according to the CDC.

When hydrogen fluoride is dissolved in water, it could be called hydrofluoric acid, the CDC said.

If swallowed, it could affect major internal organs and be fatal, the CDC said.

"As a gas, even at low levels, can irritate the eyes, nose, and respiratory tract. Breathing in hydrogen fluoride at high levels or in combination with skin contact can cause death from an irregular heartbeat or from fluid buildup in the lungs."

"Even small splashes of high-concentration hydrogen fluoride products on the skin can be fatal. Skin contact with hydrogen fluoride may not cause immediate pain or visible skin damage(signs of exposure). Often, patients exposed to low concentrations of hydrogen fluoride on the skin do not show effects or experience pain immediately. And, severe pain at the exposure site may be the only symptom for several hours. Visible damage may not appear until 12 to 24 hours after the exposure."

It is used to "make refrigerants, herbicides, pharmaceuticals, high-octane gasoline, aluminum, plastics, electrical components, and fluorescent light bulbs. Sixty percent of the hydrogen fluoride used in manufacturing is for processes to make refrigerants," the CDC said.

The City of Oak Ridge was not assisting in the response, Sarah Self from the city confirmed to 10News.

Original Story (9:20 a.m.): An incident at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has required the complex's emergency response personnel to be on the scene Thursday morning, a news release from the complex said.

Precautionary protective actions have been initiated for Y-12 employees who are near the incident and not involved in the emergency response, the release said.

The incident occurred at 7:52 a.m.

Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC (CNS) and National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) officials are directing response efforts, according to the release.

A media center has been set up on site.

No other details were available as of 9:15 a.m.