President Donald Trump will hold a rally for Sen. Ted Cruz Monday evening. Big crowds are expected, as are traffic troubles and protests.

The rally was moved from the 8,000-seat NRG Arena to the 18,000-seat Toyota Center. Police say organizers told them 70,000 tickets have been requested.

The Trump campaign is also hosting a tailgate party before the Make America Great Again rally.

Cruz's Democratic opponent Rep. Beto O'Rourke is also in town and will makes stops near eight polling locations in Harris County to drum up excitement for early voting.

Follow along here for all of the updates on campaign trail Monday:

11:44 a.m. - NRG Park will open to allow $12 cash public parking for METRO Rail riders going into downtown for today’s MAGA Rally. Entrances into NRG Park will be Gate 3 (Holly Hall) and Gate 10 (Kirby and McNee) both gates will open at approximately noon for parking.

NRG is now opening parking lots to accommodate crowd for MAGA rally. Parking is $12. Metro rail will take riders to downtown Houston #khou11 — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 22, 2018

11:03 a.m. - O'Rourke is hitting to the polls in the Pasadena area.

Literally standing on top of a fence post with supporters bracing his legs, .@BetoORourke made his pitch to Pasadena voters. pic.twitter.com/vG3c6MeZwj — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) October 22, 2018

11 a.m. - A new aerial view of the crowd outside of the Toyota Center. The crowd has spilled over into Discovery Green nearby.

10:50 a.m. - The crowd continues to grow outside of the Toyota Center and has now spilled over into Discovery Green.

It’s a sea of @realDonaldTrump and @tedcruz supporters. The line is now spilling into Discovery Green, blocks away from Toyota Center. This is 7+ hours before the rally. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/GrL7mbJRlg — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 22, 2018

9:48 a.m. - O'Rourke is expected to make several more stops today in the area.

Thanks to everyone staying in line to vote this morning! Great to see you! pic.twitter.com/p1iLYaSsya — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 22, 2018

8:50 a.m. - The line is full outside of the Toyota Center. It now wraps around the next block as well.

New time lapse of the line for the Trump rally. Street in front of Toyota Center is full. People are wrapping around the next block too. #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/i5hzNQpYcp — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 22, 2018

8:30 a.m. - METRO Houston says some bus routes will see delays this afternoon due to the street closures for the president's rally.

Per @METROHouston: Due to street closures near the Toyota Center on Oct 22, #METROBus routes 244, 246, 247, 248 and 249 are expected to incur significant delays, namely on the afternoon trips. Please plan accordingly. https://t.co/1eAJjWmux8 — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) October 22, 2018

7:57 a.m. - The president tweets, "Big Night In Texas," head of his visit to Houston Monday.

Big Night In Texas!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

7:54 a.m. - O'Rourke supporters rally around the Congressman in Montrose.

Take a look at this sea of @BetoORourke supporters, some moved to tears hearing him speak this morning. He’s in #Houston rallying support voters on first day of #EarlyVoting. For those questioning if he’s too close to polling location, he’s across street. #khou11 #Htownrush pic.twitter.com/jL9UZt9yLW — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 22, 2018

7:31 a.m. - O'Rourke started his day by visiting the polling place near West Gray Street in the Montrose neighborhood.

HAPPENING NOW: congressman @BetoORourke speaking to his supporters now in Montrose on the first day of early voting. He’s stopping by 8 total polling locations throughout #Houston today, starting with the one near W. Gray street. #khou11 #Htownrush pic.twitter.com/HVl5wr3G3P — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 22, 2018

6:57 a.m.- Aerial views from Air 11 show just how big the line of Trumps supporters is outside the Toyota Center. Folks here don't want to miss their opportunity to attend the rally.

6:34 a.m.- Before 7 a.m., we're already seeing as many as 3,000 people lined up for the rally.

About 3,000 people are already lined up for the MAGA rally in Houston. #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/BgwRIYDlrh — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 22, 2018

5:23 a.m. - Just a reminder of the street closures downtown that are already in place ahead of the president's visit. Also, your evening commute will be affected if you plan of taking the Gulf Freeway.

Your PM commute will likely be a mess on I-45 Gulf Frwy and BW 8 as @realDonaldTrump arrives for today's rally at the Toyota Center. Also closures are already in place around the Toyota Center. If you're not going to the rally, avoid these areas if you can #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/86oB6TRpDR — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) October 22, 2018

4:52 a.m. - Rep. Beto O'Rourke will be making stops near polling places throughout Harris County Monday.

Today is start of #EarlyVoting @POTUS is in #Houston to rally votes for Senator @tedcruz, but Congressman @BetoORourke is making his own push, he’ll be stopping by 8 polling locations in Harris Co. Some voters camped out overnight off W. Gray St to meet him. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/PSfvUu8K5p — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 22, 2018

4:38 a.m. - Thousands of supporters are already camped out ahead of the president's rally.

Thousands of people are camping out outside Toyota Center to see @realDonaldTrump. He’s coming to Houston to support @tedcruz tonight. #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/HU4PjYDJlq — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 22, 2018

Sunday, Oct. 21

8:22 p.m. - Gov. Greg Abbott is in town just ahead of the start of early voting. Tap here to read more.

Thanks to the Organization of Spanish Speaking Officers for supporting my re-election. More importantly thank you for risking your lives to keep Texas safe. #txlege pic.twitter.com/CoPzioTD27 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 22, 2018

12:30 p.m. - Downtown businesses and residents have been advised to expect delays traveling downtown. City officials said to avoid downtown if you're not attending the rally, or you don't live or work there.

