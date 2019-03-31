COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina will hold a vigil for slain student Samantha Josephson at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening on the fields behind the Strom.

News 19 plans to livestream the vigil. >> Watch it live at 7:30 p.m. in the video player above.

The vigil comes a day after police announced the death of the 21-year-old student after being kidnapped from Columbia's Five Points district.

"Our hearts our broken," Holbrook said. "There is nothing harder than to stand before a family and explain how their loved one was murdered."

Family, friends, fellow students and the Midlands community are mourning the death of the USC senior from Robbinsville, New Jersey, who had big dreams that will never be fulfilled.

A few hours later, the University of South Carolina President Dr. Harris Pastides released a statement, that said in part the following:

"Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting."

Columbia police say Rowland kidnapped and killed the University of South Carolina student who mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride.

Police confirmed Saturday evening that Josephson's body was found some 70 miles away in Clarendon County.

University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides told students in a letter that their "safety and well-being" is the school's "number one concern." Pastides goes on to say "Mental health is our highest priority, and we will continue to direct resources toward mental health support and care."

The USC counseling center was scheduled to be open 2-8 p.m. Sunday, and officials encourage students to call 803-777-5223 for assistance 24/7.

Columbia's entertainment districts attract thousands of people.

Five Points is one of the busiest night spots in Columbia, and a place where hundreds of college students go to have fun on weekends.

24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland is charged with the kidnapping and murder of Josephson.