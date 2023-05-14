KFD: One person dead after early morning house fire in northwest Knoxville

An elderly woman died after an early morning house fire on Strolling Road according to Knoxville Fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department said an elderly woman was found dead after a house fire on Strolling Drive Sunday morning. The Knox County Emergency Communications District received a call at 3:27 a.m. from a passer-by that a home was on fire at 4301 Strolling Drive.

The caller advised that the house was engulfed in flames. According to KFD, the caller stated part of the home had already collapsed in the rear. The caller reported there were no cars in the driveway. Neighbors attempted to enter the house before the arrival of the fire department to try to extinguish the fire.

Upon arrival, KFD Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks said initial responding companies faced heavy fire. Fire crews attempted to enter the house to extinguish the fire but were quickly pushed back outside due to the large fire. Crews were forced to attack the fire from the exterior of the home.

Once the bulk of the fire was under control, companies were able to enter the home to search for survivors and finish extinguishing the fire. Crews found an elderly female victim in the rear of the house, where most of the fire had been discovered.

According to fire officials, the home has sustained heavy fire damage and is a total loss. Crews remain on the scene, working on extinguishing hot spots. KFD said no one else was hurt.