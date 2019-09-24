KNOXVILLE, Tenn — 10-year-old Kadin spends most of his free time at school on the basketball court.

He plays a little one-on-one with his little brother whenever he gets the chance.

Kadin started fourth grade this year.

"It's good," he said. "I like math and stuff."

But Kadin could use some help.

He is on the waiting list for a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, and he wants someone he can look up to.

"Be smart and kind," Kadin said.

So, if you like to play ball and have an hour or two to commit a couple times a month, maybe you and Kadin can live a little.

More than 160 children are on the waiting list for a mentor to visit them at school through the non-profit's site-based program.

Click here for ways to volunteer.