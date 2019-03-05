KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lincoln Memorial University is looking at the possibility of moving some of its nursing school into the Physician's Regional Building.

The nursing school used to be at that location for more than 30 years. They have rented space from the hospital to house the program. Now, the school is in talks with the city to purchase the tower, according to Pete DeBusk, businessman and Chairman of the Board of Trustees with Lincoln Memorial University.

He said they are in very preliminary discussions with the city of Knoxville to purchase the tower for the nursing school and also plan to bring other disciplines to the facility.

The school says it may also bring other programs to the site as well.

Knoxville City Council is expected to vote on Tuesday on the acquisition and re-development of the site into a new public safety building with other development to the property.