KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration discovered a loaded gun at the checkpoint at McGhee Tyson Airport Friday morning.

A loaded North American Arms .22 caliber handgun was found around 11:45 a.m. in a passenger's carry-on bag.

"TSA immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area," a release said.

While guns may be transported in checked baggage, they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

According to TSA, this is the tenth firearm detected by its officers at the TYS security checkpoint in 2019. A total of 16 were detected there last year.

"Safety is the first concern of the TSA, and having these items in bags that are traveling with you on the aircraft is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft," the release said.

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/civil-enforcement