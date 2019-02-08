KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Less than a quarter of Tennessee women are meeting the recommendation to give their infant only breast milk for the first six months of life, according to the Knox County Health Department.

East Tennessee agencies are constantly working to increase those rates.

World Breastfeeding Week begins Friday and the Knox County Health Department, along with advocacy groups, will be educating mothers and families with a free, family event at Ijams Nature Center starting at 9:30 a.m.

There's a list of benefits that come with breastfeeding, but many say a lot of mothers lack good information and the support that comes along with it.

Darilyn Cummings, a mother to five, said it is important to end the stigma behind breastfeeding.

"Empowering mothers is the most powerful thing we can do," she said.

For her, raising five kids hasn't exactly been a walk in the park. She's learned a lot along the way, but at first felt helpless.

"With my first child I had no support I kind of floundered around and didn't know what I was doing," she said.

Cummings struggled with breastfeeding, something many mothers face.

"It is demanding in the beginning, which can be a little overwhelming, but it turns out to be easier at the end of that."

She knew she wanted her kids to have all the benefits, so she turned to support groups like the La Leche League.

"Being face to face with people allows you to have compassion with them and see what they're feeling," Cummings said.

Lactation consultant Cindy Hoar said there are many benefits breastfeeding gives infants.

"It reduces the incidents of ear infection, respiratory infection," she said. "For moms breastfeeding, it reduces rate of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes."

Both women hope that any mother struggling knows there is support out there for her, and hope that with more discussion the stigma around breastfeeding will end.

"With a little bit of help, you can succeed," Hoar said.