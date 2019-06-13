TENNESSEE, USA — An economic boost is coming to three east Tennessee counties.

Three businesses in Fentress, Blount, and Scott counties are among the latest recipients of the state’s Agriculture Enterprise Fund, or AEF. The AEF is an incentive program that aims to help create jobs and bolster growth for agricultural businesses.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said the program has provided nearly $2 million in cost-share assistance. That aid has leveraged more than $38 million in investments.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday the seventh round of AEF grant recipients, and how they will use the money. Among the group, the Baldwin Lumber in Fentress County will get a new woodchipper for its sawmill; Blount County winery Cades Cove Cellars hopes to buy more local fruit; HKH Industries in Scott County will start up as a hemp processing facility.

“This program has directly led to the creation of more than 315 Tennessee jobs, and we’re going to continue that job growth in the areas that need it most,” Lee said.

Businesses that get this grant have to demonstrate a strong potential for impact on local farm income, access to markets, increased capacity, or agricultural innovation. The state gives priority to businesses located in at-risk or distressed counties.

Other recipients in the latest round include:

• Hughes Farms, Bledsoe County – adding cooler space to store produce

• Stony Creek Colors, Robertson County – increasing contracts for indigo farmers

• Tennessee Mills, Overton County – sawmill expanding to produce more pallets

• Todd Contracting, Van Buren County – sawmill expanding production of kiln-dried firewood