Local company brings joy to senior citizens at assisted living communities in Knoxville

A local balloon artist is part of a nationwide initiative that is determined to bring smiles to senior citizens who have been isolated for months due to COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local company brought happiness to senior citizens at area assisted living communities in Knoxville.

Local balloon artist, Dianna Glandon, CBA, is part of a nationwide initiative that is determined to bring smiles to senior citizens who have been isolated for 11 months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The program, called Adopt-a-Grandparent, kicked off quickly.

Glandon’s team delivered 52 Balloon Buddies to the residents at Morning Pointe on Westland within two days of starting the adoptions.

There are over 60 assisted living facilities in Knoxville.

According to Glandon’s research, she found that “the effects of loneliness cause a decline in mental abilities, decreased attention and concentration, increased anxiety, and a rapid progression of Alzheimer’s disease.”

Glandon knew that the positive impact of receiving a Balloon Buddy would lift spirits and let the grandparents know they are loved.

The Adopt a Grandparent program already has nine additional assisted living facilities on the list to be adopted. More are being added daily.

Senior citizens at assisted living communities in Knoxville receive Balloon Buddies 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

The Lantern at Morning Pointe and Elmcroft West are next.

As one community is completely adopted, Glandon opens adoptions toward the next one.

Grandparents can be adopted by anyone, community residents, churches, civic organizations, school clubs, businesses, people from out of town or state.

Sponsors can even adopt an entire community.

Glandon donates all delivery services as well as two Balloon Buddies for every 10 adopted.