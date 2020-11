The Tennessee Department of Health is extending hours at 35 county health departments.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — You'll now have more time to get your COVID-19 test around Thanksgiving as you plan to gather with family.

That includes East Tennessee counties such as Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Hamblen, and Sevier.

They'll now be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 23rd and the 30th.