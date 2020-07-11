Local lawmakers react to Biden's projected win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lawmakers in Tennessee are reacting after NBC News said Joe Biden is the projected president-elect over President Donald Trump.
Shortly after President Trump said he was not conceding to projected President-elect Joe Biden, retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Maryville, tweeted "After counting every valid vote and allowing courts to resolve disputes, it is important to respect and promptly accept the result. The orderly transfer or reaffirming of immense power after a presidential election is the most enduring symbol of our democracy."
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to congratulate Biden and Kamala Harris, who is set to become the first woman and first person of color to earn the title of projected vice president-elect.